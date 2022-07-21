Baxter Street Fire

4100 block of Baxter Street
Baxter Street fire

4100 block of Baxter Street 

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters battled a vacant house fire Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Baxter Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.

