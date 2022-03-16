SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner, were sentence Wednesday to 46 months each on a federal wire fraud charge.
The government says they defrauded a federally funded summer feeding program of more than $500,000 between 2011-2015.
They ran the program through their non-profit, United Citizens and Neighborhoods.
The government accused Cawthorne and Turner of inflating the number of meals served, which meant they got money they were not entitled to receive.
The indictments alleged the money was used on personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, restaurant meals and campaign expenses.