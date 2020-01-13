SHREVEPORT, La. – The attorney representing a Caddo Parish commissioner indicted on separate federal charges wants his client’s cases to be consolidated.
Attorney Ransdell Keene filed a motion Friday saying neither he nor the government are opposed to Lynn Cawthorne, 52, facing a single jury on his pending charges of money laundering and filing a false tax return even though the offenses are listed in separate grand jury indictments.
Cawthorne pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the tax charges from his December indictment. He had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of money laundering as alleged in a superseding indictment returned in February.
Cawthorne, 52, was sworn in Monday to a second term on the Caddo Parish Commission.
The money laundering charges relate to allegations Cawthorne and his sister, Belena Turner, stole more than $536,000 from the federally-funded summer food program that provides meals to children during the summer.
Keene said the government informed him last summer that it intended to pursue the tax charges because Cawthorne’s federal tax returns were needed to prove the money laundering.
The delay in the newest charges was caused by the IRS and not the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Keene said in his motion.
The money referred to in both cases is the same, and witnesses in both are largely the same, he added.
Keene suggested only a short continuance was needed for the trial date.
A pretrial conference is set for Thursday.