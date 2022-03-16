SHREVEPORT, La. – Former Caddo Parish commissioner Lynn Cawthorne said he was “truly apologetic for whatever it is that I’ve done,” but a federal judge said neither he nor his sister showed any “real remorse” for defrauding the government out of almost $1 million.
Instead, Cawthorne and his sister Belena Turner asked the court to look the other way at their other activities in the community, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Foote said.
But Foote said their good deeds were overshadowed by the harm they caused the community and to sentence them lower than what the sentencing guidelines called for would send a wrong message to that community. Foote was not swayed by requests of Cawthorne’s and Turner’s attorneys to hand down lesser sentences for their federal wire fraud charges.
But she did stay on the lower end and sentenced both to 3 years and 10 months in federal prison. They are free on bond until they report May 2 to the Bureau of Prisons.
Additionally, the two must share in restitution in the amount of $837,690, to be paid to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, which provides funds to the state education department for the summer feeding programs.
When he was given time to address the court, Cawthorne said he took responsibility for his actions and apologized to his family and children. He asked for forgiveness.
But he then went on to talk about how he feels he’s done a “service to mankind” in his lifetime endeavors. He cited work he did with the commission and other nonprofits, and even talked about a work he wrote in 2011.
“Lynn Cawthorne has added to this community, state and nation,” he said while seated at the defense table.
As he concluded, a U.S. marshal got up and made his way to the back of the room and called one person from the audience to the back. After talking to that man, the marshal went up to the judge to inform her the man was using his cell phone to record Cawthorne as he talked.
Foote then questioned the man, who identified himself as Cawthorne’s 21-year-old son. He told Foote he was only recording his father’s “speech” and didn’t know it wasn’t allowed.
Foote instructed him to delete the recording from his phone and from his deleted items and she waited until it was done before resuming. He began crying at his seat when his father’s sentence was imposed.
Turner stood with her attorney at her side as she introduced members of her family, including three daughters, who were also in the audience. She then read from a prepared statement. In it, she outlined organizations with which she’s been associated.
Turner said she may have been “overzealous” trying to be everything to everyone and acknowledged her actions brought “shame and embarrassment” to her children and siblings.
She also went into great detail on the successes of others that she said she’s helped through her Dreamkeepers Academy.
“I hope to find redemption and forgiveness,” she said.
Turner turned to her daughters and nodded as Foote sentenced her.
THE CRIME
Cawthorne and Turner defrauded the summer feeding program out of $987,919 from 2011 to 2014 by submitting false claims for catering services to feed underprivileged children. At the time, Cawthorne was president of a nonprofit called United Citizens and Neighborhoods (UCAN), and Turner was the executive director.
They told DOE that another organization, Harvest Catering, would provide food for the program at the approved meal sites. Turner submitted a budget to DOE and would then seek reimbursement for expenses. DOE paid UCAN, and later also sent money to Dreamkeepers Academy, another nonprofit that Turner controlled.
Their money laundering transactions were used to conceal how they were spending the taxpayer’s money. Cawthorne and Turner used it to for private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and even campaign expenses.
Cawthorne additionally filed false income tax returns by not reflecting the money he received through the fraud. So in addition to the restitution to the state, he also must pay another $58,183 to the Internal Revenue Service.
During the three-hour sentencing hearing, Cawthorne’s attorney, Ransdell Keene, and Turner’s attorney, Pete Kammer, voiced objections to information in the sentencing report that Foote used to calculate the sentence.
They also pointed to a separate civil lawsuit filed by DOE that indicated the monetary loss to the feeding program was $132,257, which would have put Cawthorne and Turner in a lower sentencing range.
Keene said no one disputed the fact that children who came through the program were fed, sometimes twice a day.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath said the government did not focus on DOE’s audit, which was limited to two years, and instead the FBI-led investigation started from square one with its own figures.
Gilreath said there was “so much fraud in the numbers that were submitted.” That’s why, she said, it was hard to calculate an exact monetary loss. FBI special agent Matthew Johnson also took the stand to go over his investigation.
Keene described the summer feeding program that Cawthorne and Turner oversaw as successful. But Johnson countered if it was “truly successful we wouldn’t be here today.”
Foote interjected that a lot had been made that the children who showed up for the program were fed. But that’s not the issue, she said. Even more could have been fed if the program was done correctly.
Foote said included in her sentencing were enhancements for “trust” and “misrepresentation.” Cawthorne and Turner misrepresented themselves and took advantage of their positions to carry out the fraud, she said.