SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a challenging time for business of all kinds and that would include car dealerships.
There are very few customers on car lots these days. Not a lot of people taking test drives either. Some of the factories are not even making cars at this point. So how are local car dealers handling this very challenging environment right now?
"Really disinfecting the vehicles the facility, just trying to keep a really safe environment," said Mark Herbert of Herbert Town and Country.
But all the disinfectant in the world can't bring back the number of customers on car lots ready to buy before the pandemic. So they've shifted much of their efforts online.
"When it comes to online sales, we are seeing exponential growth in online and digital communication with customers," said Rhett Ricart, National Automobile Dealers Association chairman.
"In most cases, doing a lot of selling a car online and we can maintain and pretty much do all of it that way if that's what someone wants to do," said Herbert.
Even with online sales there's no way to ignore how devastating COVID-19 has been to the auto industry. The NADA says business is down around 70% across the country. Some estimates have it around 35% depending on where you live. Local dealers say it's closer to 40% to 50% around here.
"This is certainly unprecedented. We never expected anything like this to happen," said Herbert.
"This must be the most challenging moment in the history of our industry," said Ricart.
Forecasts put 2020 car sales at 16.8 million cars. Now some estimates say maybe 12 to 13 million will be sold, depending on when things get back to some sense of normalcy.
But there is a surprising group of survivors.
"We've retained all of our employees. What we've done is scaled back on their hours and we've scaled back on our hours to comply with the guidelines," said Susan Moffitt of Moffitt Automotive.
"We've chosen to retain almost 100% and change the working hours a little bit so that everybody still has a job," added Herbert.
They've also found ways to serve and help, whether it be free services for front-line health care workers, zero percent interest on cars and trucks or payment forgiveness our local dealers are doing their part.
"It's very gratifying to be able to help someone during this time," said Moffitt.
"We're all working very very hard to make sure we have a safe process," said Herbert.
With all the deals being offered by manufacturers, some say now may be one of the best times for terms and conditions on new vehicles.