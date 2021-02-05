The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines on attending celebrations and watch parties for and ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The CDC advised that "attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," calling on fans to watch the game at home with the people who live with them instead of hosting or attending a gathering.
The guidance added that if fans choose to attend the game or a large event or watch party, they should contact any venue "to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus" in addition to practicing social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.
The CDC also called on individuals to avoid using restroom facilities at a restaurant or other venue, especially during "high traffic times" such as halftime or immediately after the game. Fans are also advised to "avoid chanting or cheering" and to "stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead."
The coronavirus spreads more easily among people who are yelling with one another or cheering.
"Minimize the time you spend in the restaurant, bar or concession area. The longer you stay, the more you increase your risk," CDC officials advised in the guidance in addition to wearing face masks, limiting alcohol consumption, and other health and safety measures.