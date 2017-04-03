Too often we bring you a story of a shooting in Shreveport. And too often those victims don't make it, dying in the streets or in hospitals.
One family in Cedar Grove -- where there have been several shootings and murders over the years -- is speaking out after one of their own was gunned down.
"That's all I saw, was a picture of my name on his chest and that's how I knew it was my child. That's all I saw to know that he was really gone. I didn't see no face or nothing. All I saw was a picture," Shepard said.
The conversation about Rodney Ford, Patricia Shepard's son and Jessica Ford's brother, is a heartbreaking reminder of this family's loss.
"I've been praying ever since because it's tough. It's a hard pill to swallow because I really do miss him. And it really breaks me," Jessica Ford said.
Ford was killed in a shooting on Sept. 10. Then, 20-year-old Dennis Upshaw turned himself in days later in connection to the shooting. Court documents show that the case against Upshaw was dismissed in November after the grand jury declined to indict him.
What hurts even more, this family says is that crime, shootings and murder haven't stopped in their community.
"It's still going on all around us. Because one person got away with it, it makes the others think they'll get away with it. That's why it's still going on." Shepard said.
KTBS asked the question, "Why are people getting killed out here?" Their answer, "Drugs, drugs, drugs," Shephard said. " It's all about drugs and money," Jessica Ford added.
Another motive for crime and murder this family says is revenge.
Jessica Ford explains it this way, "Retaliation is going to keep stuff going on and on and on. And we aren't for that."
They call the area where Rodney Ford was killed the Murder Block. They even say the house he moved into shortly before he was killed was known as the death house.
Jessica Ford says before her brother moved in she told him, "That's the death house. Four people have gotten killed there. I knew that something was going to happen because that was the death house. That was the death yard."
Several people KTBS talked to say this block of West 77th Street is known for criminal activity, shootings and even murders.
When KTBS checked Shreveport's crime map though, Rodney Ford's murder wasn't listed. In fact, no shootings were listed on what's known to this neighborhood as the murder block even though KTBS has multiple reports on the crime.
But according to Shreveport Police Department's crime map, nothing.
And that bothers Rodney's family because they say, more families end up like them, losing a loved one to gun violence every week and they fear they will be forgotten. Shepard says of the moms and family members left behind, "I hurt for them like I hurt for myself because the police is really not doing what they are supposed to do. They act like they really just didn't care."
KTBS reached out to Shreveport police on the subject of Rodney Ford's case and wanted to know why it wasn't reported on the crime map. After some checking Cpl. Marcus Hines told us that's because the crime map only highlights crimes that happen within a six-month time frame. Rodney Ford's death occurred over six months ago.