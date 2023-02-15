SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in the 200 block of W. 73rd Street between St. Vincent Avenue and Dowdell Street went up in flames Wednesday morning.
According to Shreveport Fire Department the fire started around 6 a.m. and was under control by 6:45 a.m.
One person was inside the home at the time of the fire but escaped without any injuries.
A neighboring home suffered damage through heat exposure.
This fire is currently under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.