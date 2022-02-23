SHREVEPORT,La.--The Cedar Grove neighborhood is looking to shine a bright light on the positivity going on in their neighborhood both past and present.
Currently ideas are floating around for a mural that would celebrate the neighborhood's 100 year anniversary. On Tuesday volunteers gave Cedar Grove Newsletters out to make everyone aware of the plan to paint a mural.
The Cedar Grove Development Group wants input from everyone on the mural design.
"We want to hear from everyone, because Cedar Grove was its own town at one point, a lot of great things happened in Cedar Grove," said community Activist Monro Brown.
The survey must be completed by February 28.