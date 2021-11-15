Nearly eighty people killed in Shreveport by homicide in 2021. The five most recent homicides all in the Ceder Grove neighborhood.
- October: One person killed – Turner Lane.
- November: Three killed – West 82nd Street.
One killed – Southern Avenue.
Sharen Johnson is the mother of Clinton “Three” Johnson III. She lost her son to gun violence in October.
She says the crime must stop.
“The say it was a case of mistaken identity, they came to do it to someone else. They didn’t mean to do it to him, but they shouldn’t have done it to anybody. To anybody’s child,” said Sharen Johnson.