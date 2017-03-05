Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Teen Tech Week March 5 – 11, 2017. This year’s theme, “Be the Source of Change,” encourages teens to take advantage of all the great digital resources offered through the library to make a positive change in their life and community. Activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), digital resources, robotics, and cyberbullying will take place across the Shreve Memorial Library system throughout the week.
Teen Tech Week is an opportunity to showcase all the many great digital resources and services, such as HomeworkLouisiana, Hoopla, Overdrive and Literati, that are available at Shreve Memorial Library to help teens succeed in school, prepare for college, and prepare for 21st century careers.
Programs highlighting these digital resources and how teens can use them will be held at the Hamilton/South Caddo Resource Center, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, on Monday, March 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, on Tuesday, March 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and at the Hosston Branch, located at 15478 U.S. Hwy 71 in Hosston, on Friday, March 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During Teen Tech Week, Shreve Memorial Library will also offer hands-on experiences utilizing STEM concepts at several branches. Teens will have the chance to create their very own inventions with “MakeyMakey” at the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch. “MakeyMakey” is an invention kit for the 21st century that allows teens to turn everyday objects into touchpads and combine them with the internet. It allows teens to create, invent and imagine and is perfect for beginners and experts.
Interactive “MakeyMakey” demonstrations will be held Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 10 at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch is located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.
Interest in robotics is another very popular subject of Teen Tech Week and will be the focus of several programs at Shreve Memorial Library.
Christina Washington, children’s STEM author and founder of Young Scholars, will lead a robotics workshop on Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Resource Center, and Tyrell Watson will lead a robotics workshop at the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, on Thursday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m.
Teens will have the opportunity to make a robot at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and teens at the Broadmoor Resource Center , 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Teen Scene will be able to work with LEGO Mindstorm kits on Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to build a robot.
Teen Tech Week is also an opportunity for Shreve Memorial Library to address changes in technology that may negatively affect teens and to encourage teens to use technology responsibly. LaTienda Pierre from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department will join the Hamilton/South Caddo Resource Center for a workshop that addresses cyberbullying among teens. Cyberbullying is when a child, preteen or teen is tormented, threatened, harassed, humiliated, embarrassed or otherwise targeted by another child, preteen or teen using the Internet, interactive and digital technologies or mobile phones.
The workshop will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
All Teen Tech Week events are free and open to the public. Teens ages 11 – 17 are especially encouraged to attend. For a complete listing of all Teen Tech Week events, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.