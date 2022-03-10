SHREVEPORT, La.--Thursday's event was a celebration of life honoring patients and survivors of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Feist-Weiller Cancer Center's blood and marrow transplant program. The program is the only one in Louisiana outside of New Orleans that offers bone marrow transplants. Recently the program held an event celebrating but also pointing out the critical need for more people to join the registry.
"Minorities like African Americans, Asians and other non-Caucasian individuals have a much lower chance of finding a match. The pool is smaller so it is super important for everyone to be aware of this and sign up for the registry," said Dr. Tamna Wangjam.
She says people could potentially save a life.