SHREVEPORT, La. - A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Baptist John Wilson Sr. Center, 3038 Hollywood Avenue, at 1 p.m. Saturday for Roberta Ford Minor.
Visitation is happening Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at John Wilson Sr. Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. James UMC, P.O. Box 7483, Shreveport, LA. 71103.
Roberta Minor’s history with R. & E. House of Beauty and Magnetic Beauty School
Roberta Ford Minor was born in Shreveport, La. on Dec. 2, 1920 to Lorenzo Ford, Sr. and Elnora Markham Ford. She was the first of five children born to the couple. She learned the value of hard work and taking care of family at an early age when her mother became ill and she assumed the role of primary caregiver for her four siblings. She obtained her early education at Center Point and Round Grove Elementary Schools.
She was a gifted student who excelled in her studies and skipped two grades while attending elementary school. She was awarded a high school diploma from Central Colored High School in 1940 and graduated Milam Street Trade School in 1941. She received her cosmetologist license immediately thereafter. She later furthered her education by attending Wiley College, Southern University and Northwestern University.
Her longtime friend, Elgin Hill, graduated from the Milam Street Trade School several years later, and both worked as beauticians at Henrietta’s Beauty Salon from 1941-1944. She subsequently received her instructor’s license after attending Henrietta’s Beauty School and was employed as a teacher/supervisor from 1944-1954. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Caddo Parish from 1949-1959.
When Mrs. Henrietta Sartor, the owner of Henrietta’s Beauty Salon and Beauty School, moved her Beauty School to 1233 Milam Street, Roberta Minor and her high school friend, Elgin Hill, became business partners and opened their own business by renting an adjacent room from Mrs. Sartor in 1949.
After a few years under Mrs. Sartor’s wings, the two business partners branched out and opened a shop across the street at 1232 Milam Street. In 1956, Mrs. Sartor decided to close her beauty salon and beauty school and sold the two businesses to Roberta Minor and Elgin Hill. During the 1950’s and ‘60’s the Beauty Shop provided numerous services to the community and offered various educational opportunities to customers, their children, and any member of the community interested in taking advantage of the services. Classes were held to help potential voters learn how to pass the test required to become registered voters.
The Ability to Benefit test was regularly administered to students who did not meet the formal requirements for taking cosmetology to enable them to become students and become licensed cosmetologists. A dress shop wherein fashionable clothes could be purchased was in operation for several years. Numerous classes were offered free of charge to children in the community, including piano lessons provided by Mr. Gilbert Allen, a music instructor at Wiley College who traveled to Shreveport weekly. Sewing lessons were taught by Mrs. Carrie Stills, a skilled seamstress and cosmetologist. Mr. Franklin taught typing lessons.
In addition to operating R&E House of Beauty, the two friends also operated Magnetic Beauty School, which was in operation from 1958 up until February of 2014. Magnetic Beauty School provided thousands of students with the opportunity to learn a profitable trade, thereby empowering them to be able to support themselves and their families.
Additionally over the years, they operated Magnetic Beauty School #2 in Mansfield, Louisiana and a Beauty Salon in Grambling, Louisiana. The two friends and partners worked together up until the summer of 1999, when Mrs. Hill became ill and unable to work. At that time, in addition to assuming the responsibility for providing the primary care for Mrs. Hill until she died in 2005, Mrs. Minor assumed the responsibility of continuing to operate the Beauty Salon and the Beauty School.
With invaluable assistance from Mrs. Isabella Sanders and dedicated and gifted instructors, Magnetic Beauty School continued to operate until 2014. With the help of the operators, numerous friends and relatives, Mrs. Minor continued to operate R&E House of Beauty up until March of 2020 when the business was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The future of R&E was uncertain after being closed for some 7 months. However, due to the unrelenting persistence and mind boggling generosity of some very loving and loyal customers, the repairs need to reopen the shop were completed, and the Beauty Shop reopened in November of 2020.
In addition to being an industrious business leader. Roberta Minor devoted much of her time, talents and money to her beloved church, St. James United Methodist Church. Up until recent years, she was very active in her church, and served on the Trustee Board for many years. In fact, she served as President of the Trustee Board for over 25 years prior to resigning from that position at the age of 96.
Roberta Minor has always made taking care of her families and friends a priority in her life. Although she only has two biological children, she has mothered many young people throughout her life and earned the endearing title of “Mother” to many.
Over the years, Roberta Minor and R&E House of Beauty have been showered with many awards and tokens of appreciation, and it is impossible to list all of them. However awards presented to Roberta Minor and/or R&E House of Beauty include:
- Woman of the Year Achievement Award presented to Mrs. Roberta Minor by the Alpha Sigma Chapter of Theta Nu Sigma Sorority in 1983
- In Feb. of 1994, in recognition of Black History Month, the Shreveport Minority Business Council presented awards to nine people who had “made economic contributions through their businesses over the years. Included in the nine persons were Elgin Hill and Roberta Minor of R&E House of Beauty and Magnetic Beauty School.
- Award for loyal and dedicated service from the Captain Shreve Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association presented on the occasion of their 20th Anniversary Celebration on July 17, 2003
- Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Contributions to the Empowerment of Women from the Willis-Knighton Project- Neighborhood Health Education Center Feb. 16, 2005
- Distinguished Service Award presented by the Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association, Inc. on April 25, 2005
- Phenomenal Woman Award presented to Roberta Minor for Outstanding Service to her family, church, organizations, community and City by 1000 Women, Inc. on Mar. 20, 2011
- Lifetime Achievement presented to Roberta Minor of R&E House of Beauty on April 26, 2014 by the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Beta Psi Chapter.
- Recognized by the Louisiana Association of Cosmetology Schools for over 50 years of dedicated service in Cosmetology Education at the LACS Continuing Education Seminar in June 2014
- In February of 2020, Mrs. Minor accepted the Business Legacy Award presented to R&E House of Beauty at the State of Black Shreveport Symposium and Economic Summit.
The contributions made by Roberta Minor, Elgin Hill, and the R&E House of Beauty Salon have been duly noted in the two books authored by the late imminent historian, Professor Willie Burton in his two books, "On the Black Side of Shreveport: A History" (1994) and "The Blacker the Berry: A Black History of Shreveport" (2002).
Additionally, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce recognized the accomplishments of Roberta Minor and Elgin Hill, by including their names on bricks in its Women of the Century Inspirational Garden honoring 100 women who had “contributed to the betterment of the Shreveport/Bossier communities from 1900-2000….”
On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, family and friends celebrated Roberta Minor’s 100th birthday with a drive-by event commencing at St. James United Methodist church, 850 Hope Street and ending at R & E House of Beauty located at 1233 Milam Street. On Dec. 2, 2020, the members of St. James UMC celebrated her 100th Birthday with a virtual birthday party via ZOOM.
On Mar. 13, 2021, Roberta Minor transitioned from this earth to her eternal heavenly home. The pain felt when she left us is real, but we thank God for allowing us to be able to experience and learn from her 100 years of wisdom.