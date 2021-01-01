SHREVEPORT, La. -- The new year is just getting started, but one Shreveport man says he's worried 2021 could be another violent year for the city. Robert Thomas, Jr.'s video, which captured the New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire, now has thousands of views on Facebook. Thomas calls his neighborhood one of the most violent in Shreveport, and hopes his video can act as a wake up call to the community.
Days before New Year's Eve, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond had warned against celebrating the new year by firing off weapons, but in Thomas' live stream on Facebook, hundreds of rounds can be heard going off (along with the occasional firecracker) in the minutes leading up to midnight.
"I think the assumption is that it's safe because you're not pointing a weapon at somebody," said Chief Raymond during Wednesday's press conference. "But what everybody needs to realize is the bullet that goes up, comes down somewhere and it comes down with a lot of force."
"It's not like they're going into outer space and are just going to float off," echoed Thomas days later.
While there were reports of shots fired overnight, there were no injuries overnight from celebratory gunfire, according to Shreveport Police. Thomas says he spoke with a friend who said they were a work when a bullet came through the roof. KTBS has not been able to confirm that. But just because no one was hurt, doesn't mean everyone's in the clear.
"At best case scenario, you're looking at an unlawful use of a weapon, which is a felony charge," said Chief Raymond. "You're talking about serving time in jail and having a felony arrest and possibly a conviction on your record."
Thomas says there's a certain "code of the street" so he didn't want to single out anyone out on camera, but he hopes they see the video.
"It might sound far fetched, but I'm hoping some of the people that were doing all this shooting see that video and realize that they are part of the problem," Thomas said.
It didn't take long for the 15-minute clip to be viewed and shared thousands of times on social media. Thomas was initially surprised it's gotten so much attention, but says he and his neighbors are tired of the violence.
"I love Shreveport," said Thomas. "I want to see Shreveport reach its potential. But how can we expect any economic progress? No businesses will come here with all this violence."
Thomas says he's still proud to live in Shreveport, but hopes there will be more grassroots efforts to reduce violence on the streets.
"We need to be willing to stand up and step up so that our grandmothers can sit on their front porch," said Thomas. "So that our kids can play in their front yard, without fear of a drive by or a shooting indiscriminately killing somebody."