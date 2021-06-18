SHREVEPORT, La -- After being shamed on Facebook, and called by KTBS 3 News, a cemetery has finally cleaned up a gravesite. It came nearly four months after the burial of a beloved Air Force colonel.
The family says Col. Carroll Goyne was buried at Forest Park Cemetery on February 22. And it appeared that the cemetery had not cared for the gravesite in the nearly four months afterward.
One of his sons, Brant Goyne, who lives in Michigan, posted a video on Facebook on Thursday. He had recorded the video back during a Mother's Day visit in May to the family plot.
He was upset about a big piece of plywood that was apparently used in the burial process was still beside his father's grave. There was also the big pile of dirt that was dug for the grave still there nearby.
He posted the video Thursday because he learned that even though he called the cemetery last month to complain about the site, a friend informed him that grave site still looked the same.
KTBS 3 News also went to check it out on Thursday. We saw the mess of the plywood and dirt pile, along with high grass, and an orange pylon.
Despite the pile of dirt, deep holes had formed around at the gravesite's edges that needed to be backfilled.
Brant Goyne voiced his displeasure during a video call to us.
"I have no idea what recourse I have, other than to beat my chest and say dirty words. I just don't know what I can do unless I get up there and get a shovel," he said.
On Friday, Goyne was happy to hear back from KTBS. We returned to the cemetery and we found that caretakers had removed the plywood and the dirt pile. The grave had been backfilled. And the grass was mowed.
The only problem we saw is that what was left of the dirt pile was still on the graves of a couple buried nearby.
Forest Park Cemetery management did not return calls to KTBS for comment on Thursday or Friday about what took so long.
We also have not heard back from the Louisiana Cemetery Board about what standards are in place for new gravesite care.
Col. Carroll Goyne was a veteran cargo pilot in World War II. He rose to Chief of Tactics for the Strategic Air Command during the Vietnam War. He commanded a B-52 squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The Shreveport native died in January at age 96.