The U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census results that determine the apportionment of congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for each state including Louisiana, which will keep its current six congressional seats.
The results were announced Monday during a virtual news conference by the U.S. Census Bureau, which included population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.
Other highlights from the 2020 Census results include that the total population in the United States, as of April 1, 2020, is at 331,449,281.
The results also show that the South region of the U.S. saw the fastest population growth rate at 10.2% from 2010-2020.
Texas will gain two congressional seats while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one additional congressional seat.
The bureau also announced that California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each loose one seat in the House ahead of the midterm elections in 2022.
The states that will change the number of congressional seats will now begin the process of redistricting ahead of the election cycle next year.
This will also affect the number of electoral college votes these states will have ahead of the next presidential election in 2024.
You can see more about the 2020 Census results here.