Thursday, Oct. 15 is the last full day to complete the 2020 Census.
The online survey at my2020census.gov closes at 5 a.m. Friday. The call center, which can be reached at 1 (844) 330-2020, closes at 1 a.m.
Assistant Regional Census Manager Marilyn Stephens said Louisianans have been particularly difficult to count this year not only because of the pandemic, but because many families were displaced by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Stephens said displaced families can still take the Census survey online. The U.S. Census Bureau is working with political, religious, and school leaders in Louisiana in order to reach people, in addition to sending extra workers to areas affected by severe weather.
Congressional seats, the allocation of $675 billion in federal funding each year, and dozens of federal programs are determined by the Census count.
"The state of Louisiana would desperately need all of his funding for infrastructure, emergency recovery, emergency preparedness and emergency management, as well as health care, education, senior services, unemployment benefits, social services, veteran services -- more than 140 programs are on the line," Stephens said.
Census information is collected every 10 years, and kept confidential for 72 years.