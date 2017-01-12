SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary College has announced the schedule for its annual “Dream Week,” a celebration of the legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Week programming is community-centered and encourages reflection, service, and action. The week begins with the College’s 9th annual MLK Service Day and includes a special convocation featuring descendants of participants on both sides of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case that solidified the doctrine of “separate but equal” and allowed southern states to construct the discriminatory and segregationist system of “Jim Crow” laws in the early 20th century.
All Dream Week events are free and open to the public. A full schedule is available at centenary.edu/dreamweek.
Monday, January 16, 8:00 a.m.
9th Annual MLK Service Day
Kilpatrick Auditorium/Various Service Sites
Dream Week begins with Centenary students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community partners working together on the College’s 9th annual MLK Service Day. Participants will paint, clean, and make repairs at local schools and non-profit organizations.
Registration for MLK Service Day is free and includes breakfast, lunch, and transportation. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m. in Kilpatrick Auditorium and participants will be returned to campus at noon for lunch.
Online registration is available here: https://orgsync.com/70259/forms/236959
According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, MLK Service Day is one of our nation’s biggest coordinated one day service opportunities each year. The national MLK Day of Service is part of President Obama's United We Serve initiative which calls on all Americans to participate in our nation's recovery and renewal by serving in local communities.
Tuesday, January 17, 11:15 a.m.
Open Diversity Committee Meeting
Whited Room, Bynum Commons
Wednesday, January 18, 7:00 p.m.
Dear White People film screening at the Robinson Film Center
Thursday, January 19, 11:00 a.m.
Plessy and Ferguson Convocation
Whited Room, Bynum Commons
Friday, January 20, 7:30 p.m.
For Colored Girls, performed by Mahogany Ensemble Theater
Marjorie Lyons Playhouse
Saturday, January 21, 1:00 p.m.
6th Annual MLK Oratory Contest
Marjorie Lyons Playhouse
This annual event presented by the Mahogany Ensemble Theatre in partnership with Centenary and the Shreve Memorial Library System honors the legacy of Dr. King and Northwest Louisiana’s rich Civil Rights heritage. The contest showcases the art of oratorical presentation and encourages the emerging leadership of talented youth in our community.
The oratory competition is open to all students in grades 3rd-5th (elementary division), 6th-8th (junior division), and 9th-12th (senior division). To enter a youth speaker, visit www.mahoganyensembletheatre.org by Friday, January 13. There is a $5 entry fee.
###
About Centenary College of Louisiana
Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South.