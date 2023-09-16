SHREVEPORT, La. — Centenary College’s annual Constitution Day observance will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 11:15 a.m. in the Whited Room. Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in September 1787 and is celebrated across the country with local events focused on constitutional history and citizenship. The event is co-sponsored by the Centenary History and Political Science Department and the Shreveport Bar Foundation, and is free and open to the public.
Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock and Louisiana State Representative Thomas Pressly are the guests for this year’s event and will discuss the upcoming Louisiana elections as well as provide insights into how state legislators, the governor, and local officials interact to make government work.
Peacock is in his second term representing northwestern Louisiana in District 37 in the Louisiana Senate. He is a native of Shreveport and a graduate of Southern Methodist University and Louisiana State University, where he earned an MBA. Pressly was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019 and is currently running to replace outgoing state Senator Barry Milligan in District 38. After graduating from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, he attended Texas Christian University and earned a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans.
"The History and Political Science Department at Centenary is focused on fostering civic engagement among students,” said Amy Friesenhahn, assistant professor of political science. “We are excited that this event will give students, and members of the campus community, the opportunity to listen to and ask questions of current state legislators. It's important for our students to know how politics impact them and how they can impact politics."