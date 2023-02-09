SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary College is enhancing its annual Founders' Day celebration this year with new on-campus activities and an online fundraising event, Centenary Giving Day. Centenary Giving Day gives donors a chance to recognize the College's nearly 200-year history while investing in its present and future. Centenary observed Founders' Day and Centenary Giving Day on Thursday.
"We are excited to stake out our own Giving Day to coincide with our Founders' Day celebration," commented Fred Landry, vice president for development. "It's a great opportunity for alumni and friends of the College to support our students, professors and programs through a gift of any amount to help advance the mission of Centenary."
Supporters of the College can participate in Centenary Giving Day by giving online, attending the annual Founders Day Convocation, enjoying a tailgate before the Gents basketball game, or participating in the Giving Day Basketball Challenge with a chance to win a signed Harlem Globetrotters jersey from Centenary alumnus and current Globetrotter Travion Kirkendoll '18. All proceeds raised from the challenge will go to the Centenary Annual Fund to benefit student scholarships.