SHREVEPORT, La -- Centenary College hosted one of the many Veterans day ceremonies across the Arklatex.
The Centenary Choir Ensemble sang stirring renditions of the military hymns for each military branch. Then came the words from their featured guest, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jim Graves. He urged the audience to stand with veterans for freedom.
"This Veterans Day, when you offer the ubiquitous recognition of thank you for your service to a veteran, honor that service with an understanding of what that veteran was fighting for. Embrace an awareness of that exceptionally Anglo-American concept of limited government, individual liberty, and rule of law," Graves said.
Two World War II veterans, Rev. Dr. Don Webb and Paul Madden, were there for the ceremony. Webb is a former president of Centenary and gave the invocation.
Vietnam War veteran Ron Chatelain was also recognized as Louisiana's most decorated soldier.