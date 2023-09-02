SHREVEPORT, La. — Centenary College recently closed a successful fiscal year in which donations to the College topped $6 million, including over $2.2 million in operational gifts and over $3.4 million in gifts dedicated to capital projects.
“As the College moves forward on important curricular, co-curricular, and capital projects, we are so grateful for the investment in the life of the College from our alumni, Board of Trustees, and other friends of Centenary who are making our progress in all these areas possible,” said Centenary president Dr. Christopher L. Holoman. “It is a testimony to the importance Centenary has to our local community and beyond.”
Additionally, this year’s Centenary Giving Day was moved to Founders' Day on February, 2023, with massive success. The College received 117 donations totaling $181,921.
“Our first Giving Day coinciding with our Founders’ Day celebration was a huge success and reminded us all that the Centenary community is strong,” commented Fred Landry, vice president for development. “It is so humbling to see the amount of support we received to help advance the mission of Centenary.”
The College also hosted its sixth annual Beast Feast: Something for Everyone! fundraiser in May, raising nearly $55,000 for student scholarships with over five hundred alumni and friends in attendance.
A major comprehensive fundraising initiative that will coincide with Centenary’s bicentennial celebration in 2025 will be formally announced at Homecoming in November.