SHREVEPORT, La - The oldest college in the state of Louisiana is back open to students for in-person classes. Centenary College started the fall semester on August 10, offering a combination of in-person and virtual classes.
According to the President of Centenary, enrollment is only down slightly when compared to previous years for the 195 year old school. He also tells us that all fall sports have been postponed.
Students will see a variety of changes, like social distancing signage, outdoor classrooms, and reduced seating in the cafeteria. Masks are also required for anyone on campus, indoors and outdoors.