SHREVEPORT, LA — David A. Barlow assumed the chairmanship of the Centenary College Board of Trustees on January 1, 2017. Barlow, a 1992 graduate of the College, has served on the Board of Trustees since 2008.
“I am humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to serve Centenary as chair,” says Barlow. “I passionately believe in the college’s mission and the power of an education in the liberal arts not only to prepare students for a rapidly changing world, but also to enrich and transform their lives. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, the administration, and the faculty to advance that mission and will strive to achieve the high standards of stewardship, leadership, and service set by the preceding chairs.”
Barlow is president and chief operating officer of Sklar Exploration Company, LLC and is a graduate of the Independent Petroleum Association of America’s Executive Management Program for Oil and Gas Executives. He is a member of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, and the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation. Barlow is a graduate of Tulane University School of Law and is a member of the Louisiana Bar Association.
In addition to serving his alma mater as a trustee, Barlow has been active in organizations that include The Sisters of the Destitute, The McDade Hospitality House, St. John Berchmans Cathedral, Jeems Bayou Fishing and Hunting Club, The Shreveport Club, the Sklar Family Foundation, and the Boulder Country Club.
“Centenary has benefitted from David’s experience and dedicated service on the Board of Trustees for nearly a decade,” says president Dr. Christopher L. Holoman. “I’m looking forward to working with the entire Board, and David as chairman, as we plan Centenary’s future.”
Barlow is married to Sarah Norwood Barlow, and they are the parents of Andrew, Sadie, Benjamin, and Elizabeth.