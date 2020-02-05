SHREVEPORT, La - Leadership for Centenary College spoke out Wednesday about campus security after two robberies on campus in a week.
Dean Mark Miller shared his thoughts with KTBS-TV about safety on campus.
"I think people are still on edge, which is understandable," Miller said. "This is a place where people have felt so safe. And it feels like a violation when somebody comes in and takes something. But as much as we try, we are not immune to crime. We have been lucky over the last decades."
On Sunday, a student was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in a campus parking lot. Both faculty and students have been encouraged to take more security precautions.
The college held a meeting Tuesday night to allow students the opportunity to express their concerns.
Many students said they were scared, but still believe in Centenary's ability to handle crime. Students said they were informed about camera surveillance and increased security during the meeting.
The campus offers students a 24-hour vehicle escort, if needed for security. Miller said there are call boxes located throughout the campus for easy access to notify campus police.