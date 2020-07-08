UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has ended. According to the East Texas Center for the Missing says Zenas Whitaker was found in Alto, Texas by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and is in custody. Zamaya was found safe.
CENTER, Texas — The Center Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl who police said was abducted by her father.
Zamaya Ann Whitaker is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 2'6'' and 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white shorts in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.
Zamaya's father, Zenas Whitaker, is believed to have kidnapped her. Zenas is a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6'' and 150 lbs.
Zenas is believed to be driving a Brown Ford Fusion. However, the East Texas Center for the missing said Zenas abandoned a vehicle in the area of Lake Pinkston in Shelby County and is driving an unknown vehicle.
If you have seen either Zamaya or Zena, please call Center Police at 936-598-2788 or 911.