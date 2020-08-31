BOSSIER CITY, La. - The CenturyLink Center is now a small town for out of state electrical workers who are helping to restore power to the ArkLaTex.
The arena's parking lot is one of several staging areas in the ArkLaTex. Storm Services is helping over 3,000 people from 15 states and Canada.
The staging area has a laundry area, sleeping trailers, and a meal tent, with several fully operational kitchens.
There is another mobile staging area in front of the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport.
