BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If your business involves getting thousands of people together inside a building, COVID-19 has had a major impact on what you do now and in the future.
The CenturyLink Center in Bossier City definitely qualifies with some of the biggest events and largest crowds in the ArkLaTex.
So far, seven major events have been affected, including Casting Crowns, Lynard Skynard, Bulls Bands and Barrels. KTBS learned Tuesday that Journey has been canceled.
Here's a look at the events that have been impacted so far, according to the CenturyLink Center website:
- Journey -- canceled
- Lynard Skynard -- canceled
- WWE live -- canceled
- Bulls, Bands and Barrells -- canceled
Dude Perfect and Jojo Siwa have been postponed for now, and Casting Crowns has been rescheduled for the fall.
Calls to officials at the CenturyLink Center to try and get more information on the upcoming scheduled but have not heard back.
Those who have already purchased tickets for one of the big summer concerts like Journey or Def Leppard or even in the fall when country superstar Luke Bryan is scheduled to be here, the best place to find out about any changes if they happen is at centurylinkcenter.com.