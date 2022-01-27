SHREVEPORT, La -- The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy is being called a lifesaver, after alerting an elderly to a fire at their house and getting them to safety.
Chad McDowell was just about to roll his dumpster back from the curb at his home on Trailridge Drive in Ellerbe Estates Wednesday evening.
"Out of the corner of my eye I thought I saw a flame. And so it just caught my attention. So I looked back, and sure enough, I saw the smoke," McDowell said.
McDowell says he called 911 and ran a couple doors down and across the street to the home of Austin and Beverly Tucker to alert them to a fire in their chimney.
Asked if McDowell saved their lives, Mrs. Tucker said, "I know he did. I know he did. Because we had no idea what was going on. So I don't know how far it would've gone before we'd have gotten out of here."
The Tuckers were home on their 65th wedding anniversary, watching television and enjoying their wood-burning fireplace, unaware of the blaze building above them. Mr. Tucker is a paraplegic, wheelchair bound and battling Alzheimers.
In a Facebook post, Constable Patrick Young also credited McDowell with saving the Tuckers' lives. But McDowell says he did what anyone else would do. And he shies away from being called a lifesaver.
"I think that God having me in the right place at the right time to notice it saved their lives. Having somebody that recognized it early enough before it caught the whole house on fire," he said.
McDowell then gazed down the street and added, "It could've been horrific. It could've been a very tragic accident."
While the Tuckers went to a next door neighbor's home, Shreveport firefighters contained the blaze to their chimney. The Tuckers were able to go back to their home for the night. They're now waiting on repairs to the chimney.
Mrs. Tucker says they have their chimney cleaned every year, but had yet to set that service done this winter.