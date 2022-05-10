BATON ROUGE, La. - A challenge to Louisiana's newly drawn congressional maps opened Monday in federal court, with a coalition of civil rights groups hoping judges will eventually do what legislators wouldn't: create a second majority-Black district.
Louisiana has six congressional districts, and the plaintiffs say the Legislature illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents by leaving the state with just one Black-majority district even though two out of every six residents of Louisiana is Black.
The plaintiffs want U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to grant a preliminary injunction that would toss the new maps in favor of a different set of maps prepared by plaintiff expert Anthony Fairfax that would increase the number of majority-Black congressional districts from one to two.
Dick’s ruling, whatever it is, is likely to be appealed.
The new congressional maps, if preserved, take effect with the Nov. 8 elections, for which qualifying occurs July 20-22. Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed these congressional maps, labeling them an egregious violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, only to have the Legislature override his veto on March 30.
Read more on the appeal of the redistricting plan from our news partner The Advocate.