SHREVEPORT, La. -- As some call on John Bel Edwards to apply a parish-by-parish approach to reopening local economies around Louisiana, chambers of commerce leaders in northwest Louisiana are in step with the governor.
That's true even in Minden, where the coronavirus has not hit nearly as hard as in other places around the state. According to Louisiana Department of Health data, there have been no more than 45 cases, and 85 across the whole parish.
But Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce President Jana Morgan says businesses will take Edwards' extension of his stay-at-home order to May 15 in stride.
"Our city, our local town, is going to continue to move forward the way we've been operating. There may be a little more doors swinging open that you don't normally see in phase one taking place," Morgan said.
Edwards has said his decision to extend the stay at home order is because the state does not meet the White House criteria for entering phase one of reopening. Edwards points to some regions of the state where hospitalizations from the virus are still increasing or plateauing. He's afraid that reopening the whole economy too early could backfire with a spike in new cases and another shutdown.
Edwards did make three tweaks to the stay-at-home order, beginning Friday. While malls are still going to be closed to the public, stores may open for curbside delivery.
Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas where patrons can eat, but without table side service. And all employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear protective masks.
"Zero point five phase opening. It's not quite Phase 1," quipped Lisa Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. "But we're still progressing it the positive direction of forward movement to opening up the economy."
Johnson says businesses can use the extra two weeks of shutdown to acquire personal protective equipment for staff and train them on new rules.
Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce President Tim Magner says the decision on reopening retailers needs to be led by input from the medical community.
"We only have one chance to do this right," Magner said. "If we go too far too fast we could create a situation where June, July, whatever, there would be a need to pull back.
"I think many of our businesses -- it would be even more destructive for them to have to close a second time," Magner continued.
Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.