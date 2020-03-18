SHREVEPORT, La. — As a continuation of their joint effort to support the community during this critical time, the Greater Shreveport, Bossier and Shreveport‐Bossier African‐American Chambers have added a list of restaurants open for drive‐thru, take‐out and delivery to the Flatten the Curve website.
The list is available at directly Flatten the Curve SBC.
The Chambers collectively encourage members of the community to continue to patronize their favorite restaurant through accessing available drive‐thru, take‐out and delivery as a way to help keep the local economy functioning.
Businesses interested in having their companies included are asked to complete a form at the Shreveport Chamber website.
The Flatten the Curve SBC website will continue to be updated on an ongoing basis as new initiatives, news and guidelines are released.