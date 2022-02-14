BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards won a legislative showdown last year when he persuaded just enough House members to side with him over the Republican speaker who said he had the votes to override the governor’s veto of a bill that targeted transgender athletes.
More was at stake than simply the fate of that bill. The governor’s office and many legislators saw the override attempt as a test vote on whether Edwards could block Republicans if they drew maps that he would find objectionable in this year’s redistricting special session.
Edwards’ victory by two votes last year suggested he might have the upper hand for the remapping legislative session that is now underway.
But the governor is facing troubling signs now.
