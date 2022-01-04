BOSSIER CITY, La -- "An old friend" who "decided he wanted to retire."
That's the surprising way Mayor Tommy Chandler describes former police chief Shane McWilliams and the bitter end to his career with the Bossier City Police Department.
McWilliams was set on Tuesday to appeal his reassignment and being put on paid administrative leave by Chandler. That happened when the mayor took office at the start of July. McWilliams claimed his civil service rights were violated.
The case was headed to the civil service board, with a possible detour to district court, too. The city was suing the board to stop its process.
But Chandler says this about his meeting with McWilliams on Monday.
"He just realized he wanted to retire. Shane has been an old friend of mine. I've known him for a long, long time. Back when he first started patrol. And I appreciate what he's done for Bossier City. And I hope he has a lot of fun in his retirement," Chandler said.
"I wanted my own police chief. And that's what I'm going to get, " Chandler added about his decision. "I will search and get my own police chief."
Asked what his vision is for the future of the department, Chandler said, "(There are) other ways you can do stuff now through policing. And I need someone that is vigorous and young enough to take over that."
Chandler says the police chief job will be posted online for applications. Chandler says Chris Estess, who he named interim chief, could be the permanent choice.
"To tell you the truth, Chris Estess has done a great job since he's been in there. But there's other people that are going to take the test, too. So I need to put it out there, and let me see who's out there."
McWilliams and his attorney did not reply for comment for this story.