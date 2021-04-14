BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Shakeup with the new administration in Bossier City means a bit of a shakeup on the new city council. Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler has picked a man who was just elected to the council as his chief administrative officer.
Shane Cheatham handily defeated longtime incumbent Scott Irwin in southern Bossier City's District 1 in last month's election.
"When our transition team was going over people, trying different people we could pick to be our CAO, and each time we went over Shane's resume and whatnot, he was the best person," Chandler said of his choice.
"I am excited to work with Tommy and all the employees of the city," Cheatham said. "And I believe that with Tommy's vision for the future, and as well as what I'd like to see in a better, prouder, stronger Bossier City, I believe we can work together with all our employees. And I believe the future for Bossier City is very bright."
While on the subject of city employees, Cheatham added, "We want to meet them. And we want to keep the good employees that are currently working for Bossier City. Bossier City's a great place to live. And the previous administration has done great things. We just want to continue that momentum with some fresh ideas and some new faces."
Chandler says they'll get to work on filling out his administration in the two weeks leading up to his swearing in on July 1.
"(Mayor) Lo (Walker) said I could have a desk June 14th. I was hoping I could get in a little earlier. But he's given me two weeks before," Chandler says.
In addition to declining a seat on the city council, Cheatham is also giving up his place on the Bossier Parish School Board, where he's served as president. And he says as the city's CAO, he'll make changes at his real estate business.
"My wife and some other people are going to pick up roles there. That way I can be away from that -- from the company. People that know me know that, yes, I will help someone sell some real estate. But in no way would I ever use my position in the city to benefit me or anyone else," Cheatham vowed.
Chandler and Cheatham say they knew each through the business backgrounds they come from. But to hear them talk, they did not have a close connection until now. They are both members of the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee.
If approved by the new council, Cheatham would replace Pam Glorioso. She's served as Mayor Walker's CAO the last four years.
It's believed the new council will appoint an interim council representative for District 1, followed by a special election in October.
Irwin says he's "in wait and see mode" as to whether he would want to toss his hat back into the ring.