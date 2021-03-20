SHREVEPORT, La. - The voters have spoken and according to the unofficial count, Bossier City will be getting a new mayor after 16 years. After serving four terms, incumbent Lo Walker got 44 percent of the vote to Tommy Chandler's 56 percent.
In the last three elections, Walker has run unopposed. Both Walker are Chandler are Republicans.
Aside from the mayor's race in Bossier City, voters also cast ballots for District 1, District 5, and at-large city council members.
In the District 1 race, council member Shane Cheatham received 65 percent of the vote to south Bossier incumbent Scott Irwin's 35 percent.
In the District 5 race, Vincent 'Vince' Maggio was up again Marsha McAllister. Maggio finished with 82 percent to McAllister's 18 percent. This race was to fill the seat vacated by Tommy Harvey, who decided against running for re-election.
Two Bossier City council-at-large seats were up for grabs, with four candidates in the hunt. Lee A. "Gunny" Jeter, Sr. and Chris Smith took on incumbents Tim Larkin and David Montgomery, Jr. Here's how this race played out. Jeter 19 percent, Smith 25 percent, Larkin 24 percent, and 32 percent for Montgomery.
In the mayor's race in Many, Robert H. Hable Jr. won with 54 percent. Hable, James Kennedy, Mike Tarver, and Ernest Williams were all running to replace Mayor Ken Freeman.
Voters were also charged with filling the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 4 seat. Democrat Cassie Williams got 29 percent of the vote to Republican Michael Melerine's 28 percent. They'll face off in a runoff race. The BESE District 4 seat became vacant when Tony Davis of Natchitoches resigned last year.
For races where no candidate topped 50 percent, a runoff election will be held on April 24.
In the northeast Louisiana-based 5th District race, the frontrunner among the 12 candidates was Julia Letlow, a Republican university administrator from Richland Parish. She ran for the seat her husband won last year. He died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office, leaving the seat vacant. Julia Letlow won the northeast Louisiana U.S. House seat.
Visit ktbs.com/politics for complete results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.