BATON ROUGE, La. - Change is coming to the Southern University System, based on its interviews with the three people in line to be its next president-chancellor. It's just a matter of what kind of change the board of supervisors wants to see.
The incoming nominee will be replacing current president-chancellor Ray Belton, who will be retiring in the fall.
Each of the three candidates — Dillard University president Walter Kimbrough, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chancellor Laurence Alexander and University of Wisconsin Platteville chancellor Dennis Shields — came in with their own ideas for how the Baton Rouge campus and Southern University System would be run under their authority.
Between the final interview last week and Feb. 18, members of the board of supervisors will have to decide which nominee most closely aligns with their vision for the university going forward.
Read more about the candidates and what they say about the university's strategic plan from our media partner The Advocate.