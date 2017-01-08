Exciting news for one lieutenant colonel who's now a commander for the Louisiana National Guard.
Jonathan Lloyd - a Natchitoches native - took command of the "Guard's 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion".
The "Change of Command Ceremony" was at their headquarters this morning.
Newly, Commander, Lloyd, celebrated the achievement with his soldiers, family, and friends.
Louisiana National Guard General, Glenn Curtis, says, "The position of Battalion Commander has awesome responsibility, and they are the key to success or not, so I'm glad to be here today. They are great Americans, they do exactly what we ask them to do when we ask them to do it, so it's a good day."
Commander, Lloyd, says he is excited to get the ball going, but also anxious for the responsibility ahead.