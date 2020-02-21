BOSSIER CITY, La. - School zones are changing in Bossier Parish next school year.
It's set to impact about a thousand students.
This stems from a mandate from a federal court in response to a school desegregation lawsuit.
Thursday, parents in Bossier Parish were sent a letter regarding the changes coming next school year.
Two years ago the Department of Justice told Bossier Parish Schools that attendance zones lines had to be adjusted to increase diversity.
Bossier Parish submitted their own plan and the district court approved that plan.
“We really made a conservative effort to make sure wherever students end up they have the same opportunities if not more for leadership or those type of things that were afforded to them in the school that they attended last year,” Bossier Parish School Superintendent Mitch Downey said.
Nineteen schools will see some type of impact either by gaining or losing students for the next school year.
Downey says the changes can bring some anxiety, but Bossier Parish Schools are doing their best to be transparent on all the changes.
In the next few weeks, open houses, tryouts, and other events will be made public to students and parents so they can be ready for the change next school year.
