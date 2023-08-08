The city of Shreveport is proposing big changes for two of the largest krewe’s parades for the 2024 Mardi Gras season. The biggest? Shortening the parade routes, making them start on Stoner Ave. instead of downtown.
“Shortening the route is designed to put more officers into the neighborhoods so that they will be even safer than they are. It's just a matter of crowd control,” said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.
They said with the police shortages in the city, they can’t handle the usual length of the parade. Another change partly due to the shortage is switching the date for the Krewe of Centaur’s parade.
“We would have been having two major parades on the same day, and we're not able to handle that from a public safety standpoint so we have asked Centaur to move its parade either to the Saturday before or the Sunday after when it would ordinarily have its parade,” said Arceneaux.
There are also changes in how the floats are spaced.
“A few changes in making sure that the parades stayed tightly together, in which is for public safety reasons,” said Arceneaux.
KTBS 3 reached out to both the Krewe of Centaur and Gemini but neither could speak today.