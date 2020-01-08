BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier city leaders said they made some budget changes to allow a big road project to continue its progress. The Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project was facing a multi-million-dollar shortfall. Pam Glorioso the Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer said the $12 million shortfall was discovered by city engineers.
Glorioso said old estimates, and higher costs for construction and materials are the reason for the shortfall. To fix it and keep the project in budget, the city council shuffled money around, and talked about phase changes.
Originally this project was expected to be completed in two phases. Now city leaders believe it could take three to four phases. They are awaiting approval for the new phases from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. These changes would put off the development of the second and third roundabouts and work at intersections. Stop signs would be put in place as traffic controls in the meantime.
Glorioso said phase one should wrap up this summer. The goal is to bid on phase two this year to keep the project going. KTBS asked Glorioso if this project could get delayed several times like the Shed Road project. "No, not at all. Shed Road was an 80/20 split federal funded project it was controlled by the department of highways and federal funding. As I said, this is totally city funded, it's city operable, it will be city inspected, a city controlled project. So, we move along quickly once we get our hands on the project," said Glorioso.
When phase one wraps up, drivers can expect a wider road from Traffic Street to Old Benton Road, new lighting, wider sidewalks, and the first round about will be open.
The project is estimated to cost $57 million. That's for phases one and two. This includes the costs to acquire right of way.