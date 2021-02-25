SHREVEPORT, La - Staffing of school resource officers at four high schools in the city could change due to the city's rising crime and having fewer officers on the streets.
Those officers may be redirected to patrol, but that does not mean the schools will be without a SRO.
Parents reached out to KTBS about their concerns the schools were going to lose the SROs. However, Caddo Parish Schools communications director Mary Nash-Wood said that's not the case.
Talks with the Shreveport Police Department, which provides officers to four high schools in the city, to pull those officers because of SPD personnel shortages, are in the early stages and no decisions have been made. But even if SPD makes that move, the schools won't be without a SRO, Nash-Wood said.
SPD spokesman Cpl. Glen Heckard echoed that in a statement to KTBS, saying, "There have not been any decisions and/or changes made regarding our School Resource Officer Program or DARE program."
School resource officers are provided at all Caddo schools through a partnership with SPD and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. SPD pays the salaries of four SROs at four high schools. CPSO covers the salaries of deputies at seven other high school. The School Board pays off-duty deputies and off-duty SPD officers to serve as SROs at the remaining schools.
Should SPD decide to pull its officers that would only affect Caddo Magnet High, Huntington High, Captain Shreve High and Booker T. Washington High. The School Board would look for other solutions for those schools, Nash-Wood said.
The following is a statement Nash-Wood released in response to KTBS' inquiry:
Caddo is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and staff and maintaining a law enforcement presence. In recent years, the district has increased the role law enforcement plays in our schools and Caddo currently has Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Shreveport Police Department officers on all district campuses. This is achieved through a combination of partnerships with CPSO, SPD and off-duty law enforcement officers.
As the city works to provide law enforcement officer coverage across their jurisdiction, one scenario has included a possible option in which the four school resource officers currently stationed at district high schools through SPD would move back into a patrol officer position within the community. While no decision has been made or even an official proposal put forward, both the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Public Schools share the belief that each school benefits from having a law enforcement officer on campus. If the city were no longer able to provide a school resource officer in a permanent assignment, other options would be considered to ensure coverage at all sites. This could include hiring off-duty police as is the case at schools across the district or partnering with another agency to provide the service.
Ultimately, we share a steadfast belief in the obligation of each of us to protect and serve our students, staff and community and look forward to continuing to work together to reach the best resolution for all parties involved.