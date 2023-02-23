SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moving into the northern part of the ArkLaTex on Thursday afternoon is forecast to bring much cooler weather and some showers to the northern half on Friday.
Highs north of I-20 may only reach the 40s to 50s with a few showers on Friday. Southern sections are forecast near 70 degrees.
By the weekend, the front begins moving back to the north as a warm front. Warm and humid conditions slowly push north on Saturday.
On Sunday, the warm front reaches central Arkansas during the afternoon. Spring-like weather returns to all of the ArkLaTex.
Rain amounts are projected to be light during this time.
