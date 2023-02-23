Surface Map for Thursday Afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moving into the northern part of the ArkLaTex on Thursday afternoon is forecast to bring much cooler weather and some showers to the northern half on Friday.

Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Highs north of I-20 may only reach the 40s to 50s with a few showers on Friday.  Southern sections are forecast near 70 degrees.

Saturday Morning Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Forecast

By the weekend, the front begins moving back to the north as a warm front.  Warm and humid conditions slowly push north on Saturday.

Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Afternoon Forecast

On Sunday, the warm front reaches central Arkansas during the afternoon.  Spring-like weather returns to all of the ArkLaTex.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are projected to be light during this time.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments