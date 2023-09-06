SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department will be replacing channel markers along the Louisiana side of Caddo Lake beginning mid-September.
Caddo Parks will replace a total of 93 channel markers, install 179 new reflective bands and replace 31 missing or damaged pilings.
"The newly installed channel markers help ensure boaters can safely navigate Caddo Lake,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “We are thankful to District 1 Commissioner Todd Hopkins for assisting the department in identifying the damaged channel markers and for our citizens that notify our department about damaged markers that they come across while boating."
The channel marker replacement should be complete by Dec. 15, pending weather conditions.