MINDEN, La. - The people of Minden did not hold back at Tuesday night's city council meeting as they showed up to express their displeasure in how the city's leaders have been acting at the meetings.
Council meetings have been chaotic since February -- a month after the new administration took office. Last month, the three black council members walked out before the meeting started when they didn't get their way with a requested agenda amendment. Tuesday night, those same members voted against two grants that could have given the city money for projects.
Wednesday, Mayor Terry Gardner said council members need to put their differences aside. Gardner said council members take part in workshops where they talk about agenda items.
But at meetings council members can be unpredictable, he said. Like Tuesday night, he said an ongoing disagreement about the lack of an updated city handbook came up as the reason behind some of the "no" votes by those three council members.
One grant they denied would have added new water lines to increase water pressure for 130 residents in a Minden neighborhood. That was for $80,000 to $100,000. The deadline for the grant application is Friday, so the city has missed its chance to get it.
The other was a Department of Transportation and Development grant for $12,000 to overlay a runway at the airport. A $120,000 FAA grant was tied to it.
Gardner said the issue can be placed on the agenda again next month. He hopes members can start to work together and stop missing out on positive opportunities.
"I work for everybody in town, I do not work for myself, and the council members need to understand that they represent their city not their personal agenda. They represent everybody in their district and everybody from whether they are District E or District A," said Gardner.
KTBS reached out to every council member and only heard back from two of them. Councilman Herbert Taylor didn't want to comment.
Councilman Keith Beard didn't want to do an interview. However, he told KTBS he doesn't understand why things have become so divisive, and he just wants unity in Minden.
Lisa McKinney stirred up the audience when she showed up mid-meeting to tell them how upset she was at the council's behavior.
"I was sitting at home and I am sick and don’t feel good. And I’m watching y’all on TV. I’m not calling any of y’all idiots but you look like a bunch of idiots. Who in the world would want to come to Minden with this (motioning her arms) for us? If y’all – you two and you – are for it, you two are against it. If you two are for it, those three are against it. It does matter. You always get what you want (pointing to Pam Bloxom). That’s the big thing around town, Pam. You do your thing then mister, the mayor does whatever you want. That’s their problem. Their problem with you is y’all never get it together where the city council can vote on anything with looking like you have brains," McKinney said.
She added: "You all look like a bunch of damn idiots in our town. …. But it’s got to stop y’all. I mean, if I had money and I was trying to come into town and build a business here after watching y’all on the TV god forbid I’d run the other way. And I would tell everybody why I’m running the other way."
Jimbo Yocum, a minister and new attorney, drew applause after his plea to the public officials to consider the impact of their actions.
"The decisions you all are making will affect future generations. Now, the Bible also says no man build a house until he considers the cost so I admonish you to consider the cost of making decision that going to affect hundreds of thousands of dollars of government assistance all based on principals and notions of employee manuals because I promise you three or four years from now when the water lines break and we’re trying to figure how to pay to repair it no one’s going to remember an employee manual. But they’ll be scratching their heads, looking at a budget trying to compensate for decisions made right here based on emotionalism," Yocum said.
"So I admonish you council members, you have a fiduciary duty to represent those who put you in office. And if you refuse to make that representation you are not fulfilling the duty you have to your electorate," Yocum said.
He added: "The Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King said don’t judge a man by the color of his skin but by the content of his character and the character you all have displayed is severely lacking in many areas. This is not a black thing, it’s not a white thing, it’s a heart thing. And So we need to come together and unify no matter what it takes. If it takes holding hands, hugging, kissing and making up, we represent and you all represent over 10,000 people in this community and they are the ones that are suffering the consequences. So we’ve got to figure out how to go with one another, how to work together, the same way we have done for decades. Because our children and grand children will suffer the consequences of our spite, our rivalries and our disagreements."
The city council and mayor will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday for another work session.