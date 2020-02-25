SHREVEPORT, La. -- The confirmation vote of Mayor Adrian Perkins' choice for Chief Administrative Officer failed with a 3-3 tie city council vote, setting off Mayor Perkins and leading three Republicans to walk out of the meeting.
Democratic Councilman James Green was absent from the meeting. It's not known how he would've voted on Henry Whitehorn's nomination.
The Mayor said Green told him he had to leave town on a family emergency. But Councilman John Nickelson said Green "chose to absent himself."
Nickelson was the focus of a rant by Perkins after the vote, as he accused the Republican councilman of mounting a campaign on local air waves to defeat Whitehorn.
"This was a concerted effort by a council member named John Nickelson, who has told other council members --."
At that point, council chairman James Flurry gaveled the mayor down and asked him not to attack council representatives by name.
When the mayor resumed, he continued to criticize the council's Republicans, but said he would not name names.
That prompted Nickelson, Flurry and the council's other Republican, Grayson Boucher, to storm out of the meeting.
That forced a recess. The three Republicans rejoined the meeting about ten minutes later.
When matters resumed, Nickelson replied to Perkins.
"The mayor dishonors himself and his office --" Nickelson began, and was interrupted by Perkins.
"Excuse me, Mayor!" Nickelson shouted at Perkins, before turning back to Flurry, adding, "I have the floor, Mr. Chairman!"
Flurry gaveled the meeting back into order.
Nickelson resumed by addressing Whitehorn, saying he admired the nominee's service as Louisiana State Police Superintendent, Shreveport Police Chief, and U.S. Marshal for Louisiana's Western District.
As Whitehorn stood at the podium, Nickelson went on to allude that Green would have been a deciding 'no' vote on Whitehorn.
"I am one of four members of the council -- including Councilman Green, who chose to absent himself, knowing that the consequence would be that you would not be confirmed today -- that decided that the process that was followed to select you was not the process that we wanted to see," Nickelson said.
Nickelson went on to say that he wished Perkins had conducted a national search to find the best CAO candidate. Flurry had voiced similar concerns.
Boucher had also previously objected to Mayor Perkins move to bring Whitehorn onto the payroll a week early with his CAO salary, inventing the role of Chief of Staff to begin a transition process.
During the recess after the walkout by the GOP contingent, a shaken Democratic Councilman Willie Bradford said, "I'm very disappointed and sort of -- my heart is -- I never thought we'd get to this point where we could not conduct business in a personal way."
Perkins vowed to renominate Whitehorn and have a second vote by the council in two weeks.