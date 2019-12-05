SHREVEPORT, La. – The federal government has dismissed a federal charge accusing a Shreveport man of threatening President Donald Trump on social media.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby on Nov. 20 signed off on a motion filed by U.S. Attorney David Joseph dismissing the charge against Friedrich Ishola, 31.
“The government has had time to fully assess the complaint and through further investigation has determined to not continue prosecution,” according to Joseph’s motion.
Ishola was arrested Nov. 6 on a federal charge of “threats against president and successors to the presidency,” according to a criminal complaint filed by a U.S. Secret Service agent in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
The alleged threat was discovered by Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigators who had already obtained arrest warrants for Ishola for cyberstalking in connection to a separate investigation related to comments made on his Facebook page.
Ishola still faces four counts of cyberstalking in Caddo Parish District Court. The case has been transferred to the state attorney general’s office after Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart recused his office, saying one of his assistant district attorneys is the victim of one of the charges.
He will be arraigned on those charges Jan. 8.