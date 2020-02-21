TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., police have reduced the charge filed against an 18-year-old man arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a woman.
Instead of second-degree murder, Kayden May is now charged with manslaughter, police said late Friday afternoon in a news release.
"Several factors are considered when charging an individual with a particular crime. After further investigation, interviews with several parties and consultation with the prosecuting attorney’s office, it was determined that manslaughter is a more appropriate charge for the circumstances of the shooting death of Abbigale Thacker," the release states.
Thacker, 18, died of a single gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Mosley Road. Police were initially told the shooting was accidental.
The Criminal Investigation Division continued the investigation that resulted in May's arrest.
No further arrests are expected, authorities said.