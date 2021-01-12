LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.
Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, appeared via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann. Wiedemann said during the hearing that a criminal complaint against Barnett had been amended to note that he was carrying a stun gun when he broke into the Capitol. A charge against him was enhanced to entering a restricted building without lawful authority while carrying a dangerous weapon.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Barnett, who addressed Wiedemann as "ma'am" and "your honor," also faces charges of stealing public property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Barnett did not dispute that he is the person named in the complaint. When Wiedemann asked Barnett about his background and mental health, he told her he has a high school education and has received treatment for "different kinds of depression."
Barnett appeared Tuesday in a striped white and gray jumpsuit. He will remain in the Washington County jail pending a detention hearing at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Barnett was photographed in what has become one of the most infamous images of the chaos at the Capitol. A photo shows him sitting in a chair with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office. He later bragged to a reporter about taking an envelope from the office and leaving Pelosi a "nasty note."
Five people including a Capitol Police officer died in the riot, which President Donald Trump incited with false claims of election fraud.
Barnett surrendered Friday to authorities in Arkansas. The FBI said it conducted a "thorough and meticulous" search of his home later that day.
Authorities said Barnett will be extradited to Washington, D.C. for a jury trial.
The court did not allow photos, videos or other recordings of the hearing Tuesday to be published.