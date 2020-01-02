BERNICE, La. — A criminal charge has been upgraded against a 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend late Saturday night in Bernice, leading to an increase in his bond.
Thursday, one of the two charges against Sean Johnson was upgraded from negligent homicide to second-degree murder, causing his bond to increase from $500,000 to $1 million. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson is accused of shooting Sharmaine Brown, 25 of Bernice in the head as the two sat in the back of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala at the Willow Village apartments. Union Parish authorities say that Johnson then left the seen as Brown’s body laid in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Brown was transported to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
Warrants for Johnnson’s arrest were issued early Sunday morning on the negligent homicide and firearm charges, according to Union Sheriff Dusty Gates.
Monday, Texarkana, Texas authorities took Johnson into custody at an apartment complex in there. Authorities say he was attempting to hide inside a cabinet space.
Union Parish authorities have been unable to determine what sparked the shooting or the type of gun used in the incident. As of Monday afternoon, Union detectives were en route to Texarkana to interview Johnson.
“We hope to get answers later today when detectives interview him,” Gates said Monday.
Johnson remains incarcerated in a Texarkana jail. Extradition proceedings to return Johnson to Louisiana to face charges are expected to begin sometime today. If convicted of second-degree murder, Johnson could face life in prison.